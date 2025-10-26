Lakers' Luka Doncic likely out at least one week with a sprained finger and a bruised leg Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, right, reacts while driving against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) as Lakers center Deandre Ayton, left, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
LOS ANGELES – Luka Doncic is expected to be sidelined for at least one week because of a sprained finger on his left hand and a bruised lower left leg, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Sunday. Doncic had been off to a spectacular start to the season with back-to-back 40-point games for the Lakers, who play at Sacramento on Sunday night. He will be reevaluated in approximately one week, the team said. Doncic scored 43 points in the Lakers' loss to Golden State on opening night, and he racked up 49 points in a victory over Minnesota last Friday night. Doncic scorched the Timberwolves despite spraining a finger on his non-shooting hand in the opening minutes.
The Lakers also are without LeBron James, who will be
sidelined until at least mid-November because of sciatica.
Doncic's probable one-week absence comes at an inopportune time for Los Angeles, which has six games in the next nine days. The Lakers will have to lean heavily on Austin Reaves, who has scored 51 points in their first two games.
