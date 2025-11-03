Jayden Daniels leaves game after Washington QB's non-throwing arm bends gruesomely

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) injures his arm as he is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON – Jayden Daniels left Washington's game against Seattle with 7:29 remaining Sunday night after his left, non-throwing arm bent gruesomely while he was being tackled near the goal line.

The Commanders were down 38-7 at the time, raising questions about why Daniels was still in the game. He was able to walk off to the tunnel, but it was yet another injury for the second-year quarterback in a season that has quickly spiraled for Washington.

Daniels had just come back from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the previous game at Kansas City. He also missed two games earlier this season with a knee injury.

