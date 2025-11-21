Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio woman sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $492K for defrauding COVID relief program
WATCH: River Walk visitors, more than 1 million on TikTok watch as woman steps into water for her phone
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season
DPS seeking public assistance to identify woman killed in Wilson County crash
Video from North Side raid shows FBI arresting more than 150 people, destroying surveillance camera
Veterinarian explains horse virus outbreak after San Antonio rodeo officials cancel Uvalde qualifier event
Rice infested with bugs, rodent droppings found inside restaurant on Broadway
SAPD: Officers searched around 30 minutes for woman who crashed into creek, her phone pinged a mile away from crash site
Texas congressmen demand answers from Trump administration on North Side immigration raid
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in San Antonio

Sports

Premier League to introduce a spending cap from next season

James Robson

Associated Press

FILE - The match ball is set on a pedestal with the logo of the English Premier League before the soccer match between Newcastle and Aston Villa, in Newcastle, England, on Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File) (Steve Luciano, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MANCHESTER – Premier League teams agreed Friday to introduce spending caps in England's top flight from next season.

Clubs' on-field spending will be restricted to 85% of their soccer revenue and net profit or loss on player sales. There will also be an allowance of an extra 30% - but if clubs exceed that limit they face a points deduction.

Recommended Videos

English soccer's top clubs voted to implement the new “Squad Cost Ratio” (SCR) and “Sustainability and Systemic Resilience” (SSR) financial rules. They replace the “Profitability and Sustainability Rules” (PSR), which resulted in points deductions for Everton and Nottingham Forest in recent years.

The League said the new regulations were more closely aligned to those used by European soccer's governing body UEFA.

It said the new rules "promote the opportunity for all of its clubs to aspire to greater success, while protecting the competitive balance and compelling nature of the League.“

Squad costs cover the salaries of players and the head coach, as well as agents’ and transfer fees.

Soccer-related revenue relates to total earnings from soccer operations - including revenues from the league and other competitions.

The league said club-generated revenues can include commercial deals and net profits from non-soccer events hosted at the stadium, such as concerts.

Under PSR, clubs' profit included all revenues and costs, rather than focusing on on-field spending.

“By concentrating on squad costs, SCR gives clubs greater freedom to invest in other aspects of their operations,” the league said.

SCR will also set spending limits each season, rather than assessing financial performance over a rolling three-year basis, as was previously the case.

There will be fines for exceeding the 85% cap within the extra 30% threshold. If a club goes beyond that into what is dubbed the “Red Threshold,” sporting sanctions will be imposed.

The second part of the new financial rules is based around “Sustainability and Systemic Resilience”, which is intended to “support short, medium and long-term financial sustainability of all clubs.”

It will test the working capital, liquidity and positive equity of each Premier League club.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos