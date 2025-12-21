Aston Villa beats Man United 2-1 to seal 10th straight win

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers celebrates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, in Birmingham, England, Sunday Dec. 21, 2025. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER – Morgan Rogers scored two brilliant solo goals to down Manchester United 2-1 and keep Aston Villa in the hunt for the Premier League title.

The win at Villa Park on Sunday was a 10th straight victory in all competitions for Unai Emery's team, which is third in the standings and three points off leader Arsenal.

Rogers whipped two curling shots into the top corner - either side of Matheus Cunha's goal for United.

The midfielder fired Villa in front in the 45th minute when cutting in from the left. His second came in the 57th - again curling the ball beyond the dive of United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The win maintains Villa's outstanding run, which has seen it win 11 of its last 12 games in the league.

“Our supporters should be proud of everything we are doing together,” Emery said.

Wins on Saturday for Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City saw the top two pull away. But Villa’s latest victory was another show of its title credentials since recovering from a desperate start to the season.

Villa's emergence as a surprise contender comes after it lost two of its first three games and was winless in five. Now it is unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions, with 16 wins during that run.

It was Rogers' second double in as many games after scoring twice in last week's 3-2 win at West Ham.

“Sometimes it’s your day, sometimes it isn’t, and luckily lately it’s been my day,” he told Sky Sports. “I'm feeling really confident and enjoy my football, but it's not just me, it's the team.”

Defeat was another blow for United, which is seventh in the standings after winning just two of its last eight games.

But coach Ruben Amorim believes his team is heading in the right direction.

“I think we are improving ... I think we deserve so much more today, but the better team didn’t win,” he said.

Cunha leveled the game at 1-1 by scoring from a tight angle in the third minute of added time in the first half. He could have equalized again after the break but blew a golden chance when heading wide from in front of the goal.

“We were really unlucky today,” Amorim added.

Another setback for United was an injury for Bruno Fernandes, who was substituted at halftime after pulling up late in the first half.

"I think it’s soft tissues, so it’s going to take a while. We’ll see,” Amorim said.

United was already without Kobbie Mainoo due to a calf injury and the suspended Casemiro. Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui were also missing because they are playing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

In their absence, academy graduates Jack Fletcher and Shea Lacey came on for their Premier League debuts in the second half. Fletcher is the son of former United midfielder Darren Fletcher. They became the first father and son to play for United in the Premier League.

“During this year, especially in this time, we have so many problems, but we have to cope with that,” Amorim said.

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer