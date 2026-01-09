Skip to main content
Clear icon
68º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Woman fears heavily stained mattress dumped in empty North Side lot could be connected to crime
SAPD: Woman arrested for alleged prostitution, unlicensed practice at North Side massage parlor
SAISD employee loses job, faces criminal charges after copper theft from school building
The deadly shooting outside a Utah church grew out of a dispute between funeral goers, police say
Flu-like symptoms? Doctors say it could be adenovirus.
Beloved San Antonio plant nursery closing, owners transforming property into free community garden
‘It haunts me to this day’: Former Robb Elementary staffer recalls shooting in ex-Uvalde CISD officer’s trial
Man arrested in connection with fight that left person unconscious at Freeman Coliseum concert

Sports

Patrick Kane becomes 50th player in NHL history to reach 500 goals

Associated Press

1 / 5
Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane celebrates after scoring his 500th career goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane celebrates after the team's win against the Vancouver Canucks in an NHL hockey game after scoring his 500th career goal Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane celebrates after the team's win against the Vancouver Canucks in an NHL hockey game after scoring his 500th career goal Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane celebrates after scoring his 500th career goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane greets fans after the team's win in NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks after he scored his 500th career goal Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane celebrates after scoring his 500th career goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

DETROIT – Patrick Kane became the 50th player in NHL history to reach 500 goals, scoring his second goal of the game into an empty net with 3:53 left to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old Kane is the fifth U.S.-born player to reach the milestone, following Mike Modano (561), Keith Tkachuk (538), Jeremy Roenick (513) and Joe Mullen (502). Brett Hull, a dual citizen who was born in Canada and played internationally for the United States, had 741 goals.

Recommended Videos

Kane opened the scoring on a two-man advantage with 29 seconds left in the first period. He snapped a shot to the short side over goalie Kevin Lankinen's leg pad.

“Might as well get it tonight and get it over with,” Kane said after the first period on the Red Wings’ broadcast.

Kane has 1,369 points, five behind Modano for the U.S.-born mark. Left off the U.S. Olympic team, Kane has eight goals in 30 games this season. He has missed 15 games because of injuries.

Kane is the sixth player to reach 500 goals with the Red Wings, joing Gordie Howe, Dino Ciccarelli, Steve Yzerman, Pat Verbeek and Brendan Shanahan.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos