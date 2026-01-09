Patrick Kane becomes 50th player in NHL history to reach 500 goals

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane celebrates after scoring his 500th career goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

DETROIT – Patrick Kane became the 50th player in NHL history to reach 500 goals, scoring his second goal of the game into an empty net with 3:53 left to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old Kane is the fifth U.S.-born player to reach the milestone, following Mike Modano (561), Keith Tkachuk (538), Jeremy Roenick (513) and Joe Mullen (502). Brett Hull, a dual citizen who was born in Canada and played internationally for the United States, had 741 goals.

Kane opened the scoring on a two-man advantage with 29 seconds left in the first period. He snapped a shot to the short side over goalie Kevin Lankinen's leg pad.

“Might as well get it tonight and get it over with,” Kane said after the first period on the Red Wings’ broadcast.

Kane has 1,369 points, five behind Modano for the U.S.-born mark. Left off the U.S. Olympic team, Kane has eight goals in 30 games this season. He has missed 15 games because of injuries.

Kane is the sixth player to reach 500 goals with the Red Wings, joing Gordie Howe, Dino Ciccarelli, Steve Yzerman, Pat Verbeek and Brendan Shanahan.

