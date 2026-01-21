San Antonio Missions announce new coaching staff ahead of 2026 season

Efforts to replace an aging Wolff Stadium could take backers outside the center city.

SAN ANTONIO – The countdown is on for the San Antonio Missions to move away from Wolff Stadium to a new downtown home in 2028.

So, for those of you who regularly attend games at Wolff Stadium, purchase those tickets early because this year marks the second-to-last season of Missions baseball on the West Side.

Recommended Videos

9️⃣0️⃣ Days until Opening Day with the Missions, are you ready? ⚾️



🎟️Season tickets, hospitality and group outings can be purchased now. Visit https://t.co/1ejNp49cXU for more info. pic.twitter.com/U1VXDsSxAr — San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb) January 7, 2026

The San Diego Padres’ Double-A affiliate announced changes on Wednesday in the Missions clubhouse.

Chris Tremie, a Houston native, will be the Missions’ new manager. He spent 13 years coaching in the Cleveland Guardians organization before serving as a minor league field coordinator for the Cincinnati Reds for the last seven seasons.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris Tremie to San Antonio,” said Missions General Manager David Gasaway. “A Texas native with so much experience in the game will fit right in as a great on-field leader for the Missions.”

This will be Tremie’s first year in the Padres organization. He was previously a catcher for the Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros.

Tremie was drafted in the 39th round of the 1992 MLB Draft and played for eight minor league teams during his career.

He also spent time playing baseball with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan when they both suited up for the White Sox’s Double-A club, the Birmingham Barons, in 1994.

Filling out the Missions’ coaching staff will be pitching coach Erick Abreu and bench coach Brian Burres, both of whom are new to the organization.

Joining Abreu and Burres from last season will be hitting coach Eric Del Prado, athletic trainer Juan Peña, strength coach Chandler Craig, performance analyst Brendan Amend and video coordinator Ryan Gard.

Former manager Luke Montz, who spent three years with the Missions, finished with a record of 197-214. Montz is currently coaching high school baseball in Louisiana.

More sports coverage on KSAT