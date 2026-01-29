Missions’ new manager Chris Tremie ‘excited’ to work with Padres’ prospects

SAN ANTONIO – Chris Tremie was introduced as the new manager for the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday, bringing a veteran voice with extensive minor league experience to the San Diego Padres’ Double-A affiliate for the 2026 season.

“I’m excited about working with all the prospects, all the players,” Tremie said. “There’s going to be a range of ages and experience levels—you just don’t know what you’re going to get at all the time.

“You could get big leaguers coming back on rehab, you could get young players like Ethan Salas coming up,” Tremie continued, “or other players coming up from either Lake Elsinore, Single A or Double-A.”

“I’m excited about all of them to work with them. I think they’re a talented group,” Tremie said. “I don’t know all of them yet—still learning a lot of them. I have gotten to see a couple of them play in the past and look forward to working with them.”

Tremie, a Houston native who played parts of four seasons as a major league catcher with the Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros, is entering his first year in the Padres organization.

He spent 13 seasons managing in the Cleveland Guardians system and the past seven as the minor league field coordinator for the Cincinnati Reds.

Missions General Manager David Gasaway praised Tremie’s background in both playing and coaching up and down the baseball ranks.

“Chris has a long history, both as a minor league and major league player, but has an equally long track record as a minor league manager and as a field coordinator,” Gasaway said, “so he knows all the ins and outs of the working of what minor league baseball is and how to put on successful teams.”

Tremie succeeds Luke Montz, who managed the Missions for three seasons from 2023-25.

With the Missions slated to move from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium to a new downtown ballpark in 2028, Tremie emphasized a competitive mindset.

“You’re not here to compete and to be a competitor and to win, then you probably shouldn’t be here,” Tremie said. “We will work, compete, hopefully be able to win games and enough games to be really good and, kind of boost that into the new stadium in the upcoming years.”

The Missions open up their 2026 season on the road with a three-game set against Tulsa on April 2.

