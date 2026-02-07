Rosanelly Pastrano drops 41 points, becomes LEE’s all-time leading scorer

History was made Friday night for LEE’s girls basketball star Rosanelly Pastrano.

Pastrano poured in 41 points, becoming the Volunteers’ all-time leading scorer.

Pastrano picked up the turnover, stopped at the three-point line and drilled it. The bucket gave her 37 points. On the next possession, she went coast-to-coast off a rebound and finished with a layup. She was up to 39.

With just 15 seconds left, the Volunteers had one possession remaining. Pastrano worked to get free, got the ball and was fouled on her way up.

She knocked down the first free throw, and when she made the second one — that was the moment Pastrano became LEE’s all-time leading scorer with 2,648 career points.

After the game, the star of the night credited her teammates and, especially, her parents.

“I love them. They mean the world to me,” Pastrano said. “All the work they put in, I just do it for them too. I know how much time and money they sacrificed for me. I wouldn’t have committed to St. Mary’s if it wasn’t for them. I wouldn’t have gotten there without them.

“Doing it with this group of girls is very special to me,” she added. “They’re special in my heart. It’s very emotional for me. I love them with my whole heart, and I’m just grateful to have them by my side.”

Former Volunteers all-time leading scorer Denise Forstier was in the stands supporting Pastrano. She said she knew Friday night would be the night her record fell.

“I believed,” Forstier said. “She’s incredible, and she lets the game come to her. I cried because it’s so special that someone like her breaks the record. It’s been here for 38 years, and she’s a phenomenal kid who deserves it. She puts in the work and represents the team and community well. I was so happy for her and rooting for her every step of the way.”

Pastrano and the Volunteers still have one regular-season game remaining before the playoffs.

LEE hosts Johnson on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Read also: