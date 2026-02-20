Trinity baseball falls 6-2 in season opener, rematch of D-III College World Series

SAN ANTONIO – Trinity baseball returned to the diamond Thursday, hosting the team that ended its National Championship dreams.

Defending champions University of Wisconsin-Whitewater took home the first game in the four-game weekend series against Trinity, defeating the Tigers 6-2.

UW-Whitewater was first on the board after a two-out double, bringing home two runners in the first inning.

Trinity cut the Warhawks’ lead in half off a single to left-center, but it would be one of only two runs for the Tigers.

By the seventh inning, UW-Whitewater had amassed a 6-1 lead.

The Tigers added a run in the eighth inning with the bases loaded.

Nicholas Jones hit a ball to third, allowing Kaleb Woodward to score while the Warhawks recorded the out at first, but it would be the final run of the night.

The four-game series continues with a doubleheader Friday at 4 and 7 p.m. before wrapping up with a 9 a.m. game on Saturday at Trinity Baseball Field.

