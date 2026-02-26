Olympic star Jack Hughes returns to NHL -- missing a few front teeth New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes (86) speaks to fans before an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes speaks to fans before an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes (86) greets fans as he walks toward the ice before an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes speaks to fans before an NHL hockey against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes, right, and Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson gesture to fans before an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes (86) speaks to fans before an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Olympic hero Jack Hughes was honored by the New Jersey Devils before their game Wednesday night against Buffalo as NHL play resumed following a three-week break.
The Devils showed video of Hughes' overtime goal in the United States' 2-1 victory over Canada on Sunday in the gold medal game in Milan. The 24-year-old center lost a few teeth in the third period of that game when he was high-sticked by Sam Bennett.
“I’m so proud and so happy that the men’s and women’s hockey teams brought the gold medal back to America,” Hughes told the crowd. “And I’m so proud to represent the New Jersey Devils organization and to represent the great state of New Jersey.”
Hughes was not at the morning skate Wednesday. He arrived in New Jersey late Tuesday night after being recognized with his U.S. teammates by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address.
Earlier in the week, a popular deli near the Prudential Center named a sandwich after Hughes. The sandwich is advertised as being ‘so tender, you don’t need teeth.
___
AP NHL:
https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Off-duty sergeant put coach in headlock, fought parents after ejection from youth basketball game ▶ 0:46 Off-duty sergeant put coach in headlock, fought parents after ejection from youth basketball game Two San Antonio sisters with rare heart condition advocate for early heart screenings ▶ 1:32 Two San Antonio sisters with rare heart condition advocate for early heart screenings Science with Sarah: Popsicle Stick Catapults ▶ 2:02 Science with Sarah: Popsicle Stick Catapults Judge suspended, program defended: the growing controversy around Reflejo Court ▶ 1:22 Judge suspended, program defended: the growing controversy around Reflejo Court Families leave Judson ISD board meeting in tears after school closures announced ▶ 1:10 Families leave Judson ISD board meeting in tears after school closures announced Here's what President Trump said during the State of the Union ▶ 1:22 Here's what President Trump said during the State of the Union Sinkhole swallows two stopped vehicles ▶ 0:26 Sinkhole swallows two stopped vehicles A deadly hit-and-run case from 2022 is finally having its day in court. ▶ 0:50 A deadly hit-and-run case from 2022 is finally having its day in court. US Rep. Tony Gonzales refuses to address affair allegations months after dodging KSAT's questions ▶ 1:06 US Rep. Tony Gonzales refuses to address affair allegations months after dodging KSAT's questions Texas’ 23rd Congressional District heads to a high-stakes primary as Tony Gonzales faces controversy ▶ 1:43 Texas’ 23rd Congressional District heads to a high-stakes primary as Tony Gonzales faces controversy Waymo’s driverless cars begin limited service in San Antonio for invited riders ▶ 1:44 Waymo’s driverless cars begin limited service in San Antonio for invited riders San Antonio mayor issues public apology over ‘verbally abusive’ incident ▶ 1:06 San Antonio mayor issues public apology over ‘verbally abusive’ incident Selma’s new public safety training facility aims to serve regional firefighters ▶ 1:04 Selma’s new public safety training facility aims to serve regional firefighters University Health partners with Bexar County for month-long colon cancer awareness event ▶ 0:49 University Health partners with Bexar County for month-long colon cancer awareness event District 2 Conceptual Master Plan calls for improvements to city park, 2 new senior facilities ▶ 1:10 District 2 Conceptual Master Plan calls for improvements to city park, 2 new senior facilities 3.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnes County, USGS says ▶ 0:49 3.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnes County, USGS says New city department seeks greater accountability on construction timeline, budgets ▶ 1:51 New city department seeks greater accountability on construction timeline, budgets Here's how much you can expect to pay for a World Cup ticket ▶ 1:44 Here's how much you can expect to pay for a World Cup ticket San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show ▶ 0:50 San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools ▶ 1:31 Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue ▶ 0:39 Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away ▶ 0:49 Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away Judge rules Paxton lacked authority to sue Bexar County over legal aid for immigrants ▶ 1:33 Judge rules Paxton lacked authority to sue Bexar County over legal aid for immigrants 30 students disciplined at East Central High School after anti-ICE walkout ▶ 0:47 30 students disciplined at East Central High School after anti-ICE walkout ‘It was intentional’: San Antonio owner demands answers after his dog was shot in neighborhood ▶ 1:47 ‘It was intentional’: San Antonio owner demands answers after his dog was shot in neighborhood Previous photo Next photo