Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Attorney: US Rep. Tony Gonzales had affair with aide who died by suicide
Uvalde police release report on death of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ aide amid disputed affair claims
‘This is going too far’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide shares texts between his wife, congressman
Off-duty SAPD sergeant put coach in headlock, fought parents after ejection from youth basketball game, footage shows
Congressional staffer died after catching fire, family member says; Rep. Tony Gonzales ‘heart-stricken’
Man arrested after northeast Bexar County crash causes woman to have miscarriage, sheriff says
Who is running for US Senate in Texas
Judge suspended, program defended: the growing controversy around Reflejo Court
Congressional staffer for US Rep. Gonzales dies by self-immolation, Bexar County ME’s Office rules
Texas’ 23rd Congressional District heads into a high-stakes primary as incumbent Tony Gonzales faces controversy

Sports

Olympic star Jack Hughes returns to NHL -- missing a few front teeth

Everett Merrill

Associated Press

1 / 5
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes (86) speaks to fans before an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes speaks to fans before an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes (86) greets fans as he walks toward the ice before an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes speaks to fans before an NHL hockey against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes, right, and Buffalo Sabres' Tage Thompson gesture to fans before an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes (86) speaks to fans before an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Olympic hero Jack Hughes was honored by the New Jersey Devils before their game Wednesday night against Buffalo as NHL play resumed following a three-week break.

The Devils showed video of Hughes' overtime goal in the United States' 2-1 victory over Canada on Sunday in the gold medal game in Milan. The 24-year-old center lost a few teeth in the third period of that game when he was high-sticked by Sam Bennett.

Recommended Videos

“I’m so proud and so happy that the men’s and women’s hockey teams brought the gold medal back to America,” Hughes told the crowd. “And I’m so proud to represent the New Jersey Devils organization and to represent the great state of New Jersey.”

Hughes was not at the morning skate Wednesday. He arrived in New Jersey late Tuesday night after being recognized with his U.S. teammates by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address.

Earlier in the week, a popular deli near the Prudential Center named a sandwich after Hughes. The sandwich is advertised as being ‘so tender, you don’t need teeth.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...