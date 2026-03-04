Former Wagner basketball star Amber Ramirez builds legacy coaching San Antonio’s next generation

SAN ANTONIO – March is Women’s History Month, and KSAT 12 is highlighting inspirational women across the 210 area.

KSAT 12 Sports’ Mary Rominger sat down with Amber Ramirez, a former high school standout for the Wagner Thunderbirds who is now building her basketball legacy through coaching.

As a Hispanic woman in San Antonio, Ramirez navigated the sport to etch her name in local history at Wagner High School and in San Antonio’s UIL basketball scene.

She emerged as a five-star recruit, earned McDonald’s All-American honors and played in the Jordan Brand Classic after her senior season.

Ramirez finished her high school career with 2,769 points — the second-most in San Antonio girls’ basketball history — while leading Wagner to back-to-back trips in 2014 and 2015.

She went on to play Division I basketball, starting at TCU before transferring to Arkansas, where she earned All-SEC Second Team honors in her final season and set program marks for three-point shooting efficiency.

Today, Ramirez channels her playing experience into developing the next generation of talent in the 210. She serves as an assistant coach for the Sotomayor girls’ basketball team and coaches with SA Finest.

In the interview, Ramirez discussed her deep ties throughout San Antonio’s basketball community and shared insights on some of the city’s most notable players to come through the local scene.

Watch the full interview with Ramirez in the video player above.

