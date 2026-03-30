Scholar Athlete of the Week: Averi Carter, Sotomayor High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Averi Carter from Sotomayor High School.

Averi is a four-year member of the varsity basketball team. She was named First-Team All-Academic four years in a row and was named Second-Team All-District twice.

Averi is a two-year member of the National Honor Society and has been a PTSA student liaison throughout high school.

She performs community service through Oak Hills Church, Habitat for Humanity, Austin Parks Foundation and the San Antonio Food Bank.

Averi maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked in the top 18 percent of her class. Averi plans to attend college and major in environmental engineering.