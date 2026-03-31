Mariners agree to $95 million, 8-year contract with top shortstop prospect Colt Emerson

FILE - Seattle Mariners' Colt Emerson slides safely into third on a single from Samad Taylor during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Feb. 28, 2025, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

SEATTLE – Top prospect Colt Emerson and the Seattle Mariners agreed Tuesday to a $95 million, eight-year contract, the largest amount for a player yet to make his major league debut.

The contract starts this season and includes a team option for 2034. It surpassed outfielder Jackson Chourio's $82 million, eight-year deal with Milwaukee in December 2023.

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Mariners manager Dan Wilson congratulated Emerson ahead of Seattle's game Tuesday night against the New York Yankees.

“An incredible day for him, I’m sure," Wilson said. "And, a great spring training. No doubt about it. And, what we have seen from him, he’s a great kid and a great player. And it’s an exciting day for him.”

The Mariners selected the 20-year-old shortstop with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 amateur draft. Emerson entered the season as Baseball America's No. 7 prospect.

He was batting .357 with one home run, a double and a 1.000 OPS in three games for Triple-A Tacoma. He appeared in 18 spring training games for the Mariners and batted .268 with two homers, eight RBIs and an .828 OPS.

What impressed Wilson most about Emerson during spring training was his approach at the plate, as well as how he handled himself.

“It’s very reminiscent of a lot of guys that we have in this clubhouse. Just the way, his desire to win. And, it’s really a great driver of who he is and how he plays this game. And, as we’ve talked about in spring training sometimes, he just plays with a little bit more maturity.”

Emerson is believed to be Seattle's shortstop of the future, and will one day replace J.P. Crawford, who is the longest-tenured player on the roster.

Crawford began a rehab assignment with Tacoma on Tuesday. He started the season on the 10-day injured list because of a right shoulder injury.

It is unclear once Crawford is healthy and Emerson makes it to the big leagues where the Mariners will put each of their natural shortstops on the field. All-Star infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan and utilityman Leo Rivas have started each Mariners game this season at third base and shortstop, respectively.

When asked if he has talked with Crawford yet about Emerson, Wilson deflected.

“Hopefully we’ll get a chance to see (Crawford) when he gets back from his rehab," Wilson said. "But, like I said, we’ve got a lot of focus on what’s going on here, and we’ll continue to do that.”

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AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in Atlanta contributed to this report.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb