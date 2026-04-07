Fernando Mendoza to watch the NFL draft from Miami with family and friends, AP source says Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to throw a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak, center, watches Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, left, during the school's NFL football pro day Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks to throw a pass during the school's NFL football pro day Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Fernando Mendoza, expected to go
first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, will watch the NFL draft with family and friends in Miami, someone with knowledge of the quarterback's plans said Tuesday.
That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Mendoza hasn't made his plans public.
The draft will take place in Pittsburgh starting April 23, and many top players will be there to receive congratulations and a hug from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. But players, even those who are drafted first, sometimes prefer to watch from a different location.
Defensive end Travon Walker in 2022 and quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2021 were the two most recent top picks to watch from afar.
Raiders officials have signaled they would like to
ease Mendoza into the starting lineup without expressly saying they will draft the player who won the Heisman Trophy and led Indiana to the national championship.
Las Vegas
signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins last week likely with the idea of him starting while Mendoza watches and learns from the sideline. Cousins is in Las Vegas for offseason workouts.
___
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https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
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