Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alyannah Alvarado, Jourdanton High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete JOURDANTON, Texas – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alyannah Alvarado from Jourdanton High School.
Alvarado is a four-year member of the varsity basketball team. She was named Most Valuable Player two years in a row.
She also set the school’s all-time leading scorer record with over 2,500 points and is the first student-athlete in Jourdanton history to receive all-state honors.
Alvarado performs community service through Jourdanton Elementary School and is a youth basketball referee in Somerset.
Alvarado maintains a 4.0 grade point average. She plans to play basketball for Our Lady of the Lake University and study early childhood development.
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About the Authors Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Two-time Lone Star Emmy award winner for sports and news.
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