Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alyannah Alvarado, Jourdanton High School

JOURDANTON, Texas – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alyannah Alvarado from Jourdanton High School.

Alvarado is a four-year member of the varsity basketball team. She was named Most Valuable Player two years in a row.

She also set the school’s all-time leading scorer record with over 2,500 points and is the first student-athlete in Jourdanton history to receive all-state honors.

Alvarado performs community service through Jourdanton Elementary School and is a youth basketball referee in Somerset.

Alvarado maintains a 4.0 grade point average. She plans to play basketball for Our Lady of the Lake University and study early childhood development.

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