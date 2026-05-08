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Sports

ITF says tennis players from Belarus and Russia to continue playing as neutrals despite IOC shift

Associated Press

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Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, prepares to serve the ball to Barbora Krejcikova, of Czechia, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Thursday, May 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates at the end of the match against Nicolai Budkov Kjaer of Norway during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Monday, April 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, prepares to serve the ball to Barbora Krejcikova, of Czechia, during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Thursday, May 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

LONDON – Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and former men's No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will continue to play under neutral status after the International Tennis Federation announced Friday that it will “not change its existing position” over suspensions for Belarus and Russia.

In a political shift Thursday, the International Olympic Committee said athletes from Belarus should once again compete with their full national identity and not be vetted for neutral status, even as the war in Ukraine continues.

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“The International Tennis Federation confirms that the IOC’s announcement does not change its existing position regarding the Belarus and Russian Tennis Federations’ suspensions, which remain in place,” the ITF said.

“The membership status of the Belarus Tennis Federation will be considered at the ITF Annual General Meeting in October by the ITF’s voting member nations,” the international federation added.

Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, is a four-time Grand Slam winner. Medvedev, who is from Russia, won the U.S. Open in 2021 and is now ranked No. 9.

Since the war began, tennis players from Belarus and Russia have had to play with their countries unnamed and without flags next to their names. Both countries have also been banned from the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup and other ITF team competitions; and tennis events in the countries were canceled.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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