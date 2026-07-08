Boston's Willson Contreras, Kansas City's Jac Caglianone latest to commit to Home Run Derby

Boston Red Sox's Willson Contreras runs after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, July 5, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/William Liang)

Boston’s Willson Contreras and Kansas City’s Jac Caglianone are the latest sluggers to commit to participating in the Home Run Derby on Monday in Philadelphia.

The 34-year-old Contreras has 20 homers in 306 at-bats, which stands just a few shy of the career best of 24 he had for the Chicago Cubs in 2019. He is looking to become the first Red Sox player to win a Home Run Derby since David Ortiz in 2010.

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Contreras and the 23-year-old Caglianone join Ben Rice from the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero in the competition. The other four participants have not yet been announced.

Five Kansas City players have previously participated in the event: Bo Jackson (1989), Danny Tartabull (1991), Mike Moustakas (2017), Salvador Perez (2021) and Bobby Witt Jr. (2024). None have come away with the title.

Witt was the runner-up in 2024 when he hit 50 home runs in total. He hit 13 HRs in the final round, one shy of Teoscar Hernandez’s 14.

In his first full season with the Royals, Caglianone is hitting .258/.322/.455 (77-for-299) with a team-high 14 home runs and 33 RBIs in 85 games. His 14 home runs have averaged 418 feet in length, which is tied for the best average in the majors this season.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb