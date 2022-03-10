3 local boys basketball teams at UIL State Tournament; previews, live scores

Get more high school basketball news, highlights, scores and more on our Big Game Coverage section.

Three area boys basketball teams enter the Alamodome this week two wins away from claiming UIL state titles. Two return from last year’s tournament, while the third is making program history by just taking the court.

See scores below, followed by a preview of each game.

CLASS 3A - COLE (31-8) VS. HITCHCOCK (31-5)

The second Class 3A matchup at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is sure to be a battle. It features No. 3 ranked Hitchcock and the Alamo City’s very own, No. 2 ranked Cole High School in what’s sure to be a brawl for a ticket to the state championship game on 10 a.m. Saturday.

Cole is the defending state champion and this return marks the fourth consecutive appearance for the Cougars at the tournament. They are riding a 19-game winning streak and feature a Mr. Texas Basketball Player of the Year candidate in senior guard and Cal State Fullerton commit Trey Blackmore.

The Hitchcock Bulldogs are making their first state tournament appearance since 2004. The head coach for the Bulldogs, Chris Jordan-Foster, is an alumnus of the basketball program. Hitchcock also features a promising two-sport athlete in sophomore point guard Damien McDaniel, who doubles as a wide receiver in football.

This is Hitchcock’s third appearance at the tournament in school history and they are entering the matchup without a loss to a 3A school this season. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. on Thursday, and the winner will face off against either Wichita Falls City View (34-4) or Dallas Madison (36-7) for the 3A title.

CLASS 5A - BOERNE CHAMPION (33-6) VS. MANSFIELD TIMBERVIEW (35-4)

The Chargers have finally broken through.

Boerne Champion arrives at the Alamodome for the Class 5A state semifinals for the first time in program history after surviving a tough battle against Veterans Memorial in the Regional Final. The victory also avenged a pair of district losses against the Patriots during the regular season.

Junior Braden Baum teams up with seniors Jesse Peart and Braxton Burdick to create a versatile offense that has scored more than 50 points in each of their last 13 games. They will be tested against a Mansfield Timberview squad that has qualified for the state tournament in four of the last six seasons and has won two state titles.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the winner will face off against Beaumont United (34-3) or Dallas Kimball (30-8) for the 5A title.

CLASS 4A - BOERNE (32-6) VS. WICHITA FALLS HIRSCHI (28-6)

Boerne wasn’t satisfied with last year’s run to the state tournament. The Greyhounds are back once again thanks to some late-game dramatics in the Class 4A Regional Final. Boerne defeated Somerset for the second straight year -- this time in overtime -- to secure their second-straight spot in the final four.

Senior Devin Styles continued to lead the way for Boerne’s offense. In a season where he scored his 1,000th career point for the Greyhounds, Styles is averaging 19 points per game, more than double the next closest scorer on the active roster. Barrett Pape and Houston Hendrix add secondary options with 9.1 and 7.9 points per game respectively. Their first opponent, Wichita Falls Hirschi, is making school history, advancing to state for the first time since 1988.

Tipoff against the Huskies is set for 3 p.m. on Friday, and the winner will face off against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (34-4) or Silsbee (32-6) for the 4A title.

