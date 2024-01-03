49º
🏀 Schedule: Watch live high school basketball streams with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage, Texas Sports Productions

Watch the streams for no cost; join the free KSAT Insider membership program or download the BGC App

This season, KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions will stream live high school basketball games in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country during the 2024 season.

See below for the stream schedule, which will be updated each week.

3 ways to stream live games

There are three ways to access KSAT’s free multi-stream experience Friday and Saturday nights, starting Jan. 5:

Schedule

Friday, Jan. 5

  • Girls Basketball: Burbank vs. MacArthur - MacArthur HS - pre-game coverage starts at 7:20 p.m., tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
  • Girls Basketball: Judson vs. Steele - Steele HS - pre-game coverage starts at 6:50 p.m., tipoff at 7:00 p.m.
  • Girls Basketball: Houston Incarnate Word vs. Antonian - pre-game coverage starts at 4:50 p.m., tipoff at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

  • Girls Basketball: Sotomayor vs. Brennan - Paul Taylor Fieldhouse - pre-game coverage starts at 11:50 a.m., tipoff at 12:00 p.m.

