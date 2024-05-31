84º
Boerne’s bats go cold late in game one of the Class 4A Regional Finals

The Greyhounds were able to get the first run of the game but had trouble with the Calallen pitchers the rest of the way.

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – If your high school baseball team is playing in late May and maybe even June, you’ve got a great program.

For the Boerne Greyhounds, their run through the playoffs has been strategic and dominant.

After sweeping Bishop in the UIL Class 4A Regional Semifinals last weekend, the Greyhounds told us earlier this week that they’re excited about the challenge to take on baseball powerhouse Corpus Christi Calallen, who has been to 12 state tournaments in program history.

Game 1 of the three-game series happened Thursday at the SAISD Sports Complex. Fans were color-coded in each section of the ballpark behind their respective dugouts.

Inside the Boerne dugout sat the now famous Doug, the Dugout Turtle. Doug has become a rally turtle for the Greyhounds. They would need his good luck going up against Calallen’s left-handed starting pitcher, Coll Carroll, who’s committed to play at Baylor after he graduates in 2026.

The Greyhounds got on the board first in the bottom of the 1st inning thanks to an RBI single from Hudson McNew, who brought in Walker Hill from second base to make it 1-0. The Wildcats would answer back in the top of the 2nd inning with the bases loaded when R.J. Cruz blooped one into shallow right field to bring in Tress Vasquez from third to tie the game.

The game would remain tied until late in the game when the Wildcats went on a rally to score two more runs and beat Boerne 3-1.

Game 2 of the three-game series will be on Friday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi at 7 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The location for Game 3 has yet to be determined.

