Randolph High School girls’ track & field completes four-peat as UIL Class 3A state champions

AUSTIN, Texas – The Randolph High School girls’ track and field team won its fourth straight UIL Class 3A state championship at UT Austin’s Mike A. Meyers Stadium.

It was a full day of history-making for the Ro-Hawks athletes as Taylor Nunez started it off by jumping 20-9.50 in the long jump, winning her fourth straight gold medal.

Taylor Nuñez (UC Randolph) jumps 20-9.50 to win the long jump for the 4th year in a row & set a new 3A record. pic.twitter.com/IjYtnGPhdn — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) May 1, 2025

In the distance running portion of the meet, Aubrey Miliam got Randolph another gold medal with her record-breaking time of 10:46.70 in the 3200-meter run.

A 42-year-old record has fallen❗️



Aubrey Milam (UC Randolph) sets a new 3A #UILState record for the 3200m run with her time of 10:46.70. pic.twitter.com/qoa4bCNBkK — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) May 1, 2025

The 100-meter dash has been Taylor Nunez’s race since she became a high school student. She broke the UIL Class 3A record with 11.22 seconds, securing another gold medal for her and the Ro-Hawks.

Randolph’s Taylor Nunez wins her 4th straight 100 meter dash state championship with a time of 11.22 seconds, a new 3A record! You’ll hear from her coming up at 10 p.m. on @ksatnews 🏃🏽‍♀️💨🥇 @KsatSportsNow @RoHawkPride @thetaylornunez pic.twitter.com/9yOVtEBOM4 — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) May 1, 2025

Then, in the 200-meter run, Nunez got first place again, in just 22.76 seconds.

The win was Nunez’s 15th gold medal in high school, making her the most decorated Texas high school track and field athlete ever.

Taylor Nunez is the most decorated track and field athlete in @uiltexas track & field history with 15 GOLD MEDALS after winning the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.76. She and her @RoHawkPride have the 1600m relay coming up to close out the meet. 👀🥇 @ksatnews @thetaylornunez pic.twitter.com/B3EUTGfrWU — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) May 2, 2025

Sophia Bendet won the 800-meter run by almost a straightaway before the second runner crossed the line. Then, in the 1600-meter run, she came in first, and Milam came in third, securing more points for Randolph.

The Ro-Hawks keep winning! Sophia Bendet and Aubrey Milan come in 1st & 3rd in the 1600m run, adding to the @RoHawkPride lead. Sophia makes it her second gold medal of the day after winning the 800 meter run earlier today. 👀🥇 @ksatnews @KSATbgc @KsatSportsNow pic.twitter.com/5i1GE5ih0h — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) May 2, 2025

Then, in the 400-meter relay, the final race of the night, four Randolph seniors, Jaela Smith, Sophia Bendet, Grace Kistler and Taylor Nunez, brought home another gold medal, clinching a team state title.

THEY DID IT! .08 seconds to win a 4th straight 3A State Championship for the Randolph Girls Track & Field team. What an incredible finish for the Ro-Hawks and their community. Don’t miss our full coverage on-air and online! 🥇🥇🥇🥇 @ksatnews @KsatSportsNow @KSATbgc pic.twitter.com/MInz6cERqV — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) May 2, 2025

Nunez had to hold off a Holliday runner and beat her by .08 seconds, making it her 16th gold medal in a state championship meet, a perfect four for four on the day for Nunez and another title for Randolph.

