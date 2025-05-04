Skip to main content
Randolph High School girls’ track & field completes four-peat as UIL Class 3A state champions

Taylor Nunez became the most decorated Texas high school track and field athlete ever

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Sports, San Antonio, KSAT Sports Now, Taylor Nunez, Track & Field, Randolph High School

AUSTIN, Texas – The Randolph High School girls’ track and field team won its fourth straight UIL Class 3A state championship at UT Austin’s Mike A. Meyers Stadium.

It was a full day of history-making for the Ro-Hawks athletes as Taylor Nunez started it off by jumping 20-9.50 in the long jump, winning her fourth straight gold medal.

In the distance running portion of the meet, Aubrey Miliam got Randolph another gold medal with her record-breaking time of 10:46.70 in the 3200-meter run.

The 100-meter dash has been Taylor Nunez’s race since she became a high school student. She broke the UIL Class 3A record with 11.22 seconds, securing another gold medal for her and the Ro-Hawks.

Then, in the 200-meter run, Nunez got first place again, in just 22.76 seconds.

The win was Nunez’s 15th gold medal in high school, making her the most decorated Texas high school track and field athlete ever.

Sophia Bendet won the 800-meter run by almost a straightaway before the second runner crossed the line. Then, in the 1600-meter run, she came in first, and Milam came in third, securing more points for Randolph.

Then, in the 400-meter relay, the final race of the night, four Randolph seniors, Jaela Smith, Sophia Bendet, Grace Kistler and Taylor Nunez, brought home another gold medal, clinching a team state title.

Nunez had to hold off a Holliday runner and beat her by .08 seconds, making it her 16th gold medal in a state championship meet, a perfect four for four on the day for Nunez and another title for Randolph.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

