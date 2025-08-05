Davenport football looks to build on early playoff exit; QB battle brewing

SAN ANTONIO – After a 10-win season and UIL Class 4A District 14 title, the Davenport Wolves had high hopes entering the 2024 high school football playoffs.

However, their season ended in an area round loss to Port Lavaca Calhoun. The Wolves are using that loss as motivation for the upcoming 2025 season.

Davenport head coach JD Zimmerhanzel said the Wolves are in the middle of a quarterback competition for their new starter under center.

“We have a sophomore, Jesse Torres, and then we have a junior, Brady Eggleston,” Zimmerhanzel said. “They’ve both been going at it back and forth and through spring. One would have a little bit better day than the other, and the next day, the other would have a little bit better day. All through 7-on-7 this summer, so right now, it’s anybody’s ball game.”

Davenport senior offensive lineman Luke Lindley said he trusted Torres and Eggleston if either earns the starting gig.

“Our offense is really built around just tempo and going, going, going,” Lindley said. “So, a lot of our first practices are going to be just getting ourselves conditioned and just ready to move at full speed.”

With a new quarterback at the helm, the returners on defense said they’ll have to step up to lead this group.

“I think, as a defense, our chances are really high; our front seven is, like, unbelievable,” Davenport senior linebacker Tate Broaddus said. “Our corners, safeties — they need some work, but I trust those guys. I trust all of them. I think we work really good as a team, and we’ll be really good this year.”

The Wolves will open the season on the road against Veterans Memorial on Aug. 29.

