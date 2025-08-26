BGC Game of the Week: Reagan faces Brennan in 2025 season opener

SAN ANTONIO – The Reagan Rattlers open their 2025 high school football season with a high-stakes showdown against the Brennan Bears — the same team that ended their playoff run last year.

The Week 1 matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Heroes Stadium and is KSAT’s Big Game Coverage Game of the Week, promising a must-see battle right out of the gate.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Under new head coach Preston Meyer, who was promoted from defensive coordinator this offseason, Reagan aims to kick off its quest for a third district championship in four seasons by avenging their postseason loss.

“They’re two perennial playoff teams in San Antonio,” Meyer said. “So, having the opportunity to see those guys early on is what we want to see. We want to play good people, so we can play good people in the playoffs.”

The Rattlers split their two meetings with Brennan last year, dominating the regular-season matchup 31-9 before falling 28-7 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

“We’re going to bring a lot of energy no matter who we play, but especially that game,” Reagan junior cornerback Ricky Armstrong said. “First game of the season, we’re all ready to go out there, play as hard as we can, do whatever we can to win.”

“I kind of think it fuels our fire a little bit,” said Reagan senior tight end R.C. Wagner. “It makes us want to win a little bit more and makes us really hungry to keep on winning this year.”

The outcome could set the tone for both teams’ seasons as they vie for supremacy in one of Texas’ toughest districts.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Read also: