Brennan basketball star verbally commits to Duke

SAN ANTONIO – Brennan High School girls basketball star guard Bella Flemings has verbally committed to Duke.

The senior made her announcement Monday via X.

She selected the Blue Devils over Baylor, TCU, Miami and Tennessee. Flemings will join former Clark High School star Arianna Roberson, who will be a redshirt freshman this season after missing all of last season with an injury.

Flemings is a five-star recruit and is ranked No. 16 in ESPN’s national recruiting rankings for the class of 2026. A verbal commitment is nonbinding. The first day Flemings can sign her scholarship agreement is Nov. 12.

Her brother, Kingston, is a freshman at the University of Houston. He was a five-star recruit himself coming out of Brennan. He said he’s proud of her for sure and that Duke is a good program.

