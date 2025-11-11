Brennan Bears, Reagan Rattlers to renew rivalry in first round of Class 6A football playoffs

SAN ANTONIO – For the fourth time in two seasons, the Brennan Bears and the Reagan Rattlers will square off in the Class 6A-Division I bi-district round Friday night at Heroes Stadium.

The two programs, which both finished second in their respective districts, have split their last three meetings dating back to 2024.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Reagan won the first matchup last season, Brennan took the playoff rematch and the Rattlers edged the Bears earlier this year in a tight contest.

“We know this team better than anyone, and we’re ready,” Reagan senior tight end and defensive lineman Ethan Hamlin said. “We’re ready for them, and we’re going to take it to a good team that’s disciplined and well-coached. We’re going to give them the best shot we’ve got.”

“We won the first one last year, they got us in the playoffs in the second one, then they got us early in the year this time, Reagan football head coach Preston Meyer said. ”It was a good, tight game, it always is with these guys.”

“It’s the same teams in theory, but it’s two different teams from the perspective of how much better they’ve gotten, how much better we’ve gotten,” Brennan football head coach Stephen Basore said. “We’ve played them quite a few times in the last couple of years. They’re familiar with us. We’re familiar with them. They’re a great program, Coach Meyer does a great job with them.”

Brennan finished runner-up to undefeated Harlan in its district, while Reagan placed second behind 8-0 Johnson.

“This is an awesome experience,” Brennan senior quarterback Cayden Glass said. “It’s an awesome chance to go out there and show San Antonio, show the world who we’re about. Making playoff football is always a blessing, and we’re going to make the most of this opportunity.”

“It feels great keeping the season going,” Brennan senior strong safety Timothy Cummings said. “It’s win or go home at this point, you’ve got to come out and play with everything you’ve got.”

Reagan closed the regular season with a win over Brandeis, while Brennan rides a six-game winning streak into the postseason.

“It’s definitely a different vibe, different feeling,” Reagan senior linebacker Cole Higby said. “We’re a lot more pumped up—ready to go play the same team we’re going to play for the fourth time in two seasons. They’re well-coached. And so just having the opportunity to get after them again is great.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Heroes Stadium.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.