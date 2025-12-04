Skip to main content
Seguin, Harlan, Smithson Valley and Steele seniors put pen to paper on letters of intent

KSAT 12 Sports stopped by the schools to catch up with the student-athletes on their big day

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Student-athletes across the country signed their letters of intent to play college sports at the next level.

Wednesday was the beginning of the early signing period, which runs through Friday, Dec. 5.

KSAT 12 Sports stopped by Seguin, Harlan, Smithson Valley and Steele high schools to catch up with some of the best senior student-athletes on their big day.

Here’s a list of the signees we spoke with:

  • Seguin quarterback Corey Dailey — signed with the University of Pittsburgh
  • Harlan running back G’Ivori Graham — signed with TCU
  • Smithson Valley defensive end Hudson Woods — signed with SMU
  • Steele running back Jonathan Hatton — signed with Oklahoma
  • Steele edge rusher Julian Hugo — signed with Arizona State
  • Steele’s Sophia Fisher — will attend Wayne State College for volleyball

