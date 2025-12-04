Seguin, Harlan, Smithson Valley and Steele seniors put pen to paper on letters of intent
KSAT 12 Sports stopped by the schools to catch up with the student-athletes on their big day
SAN ANTONIO – Student-athletes across the country signed their letters of intent to play college sports at the next level.
Wednesday was the beginning of the early signing period, which runs through Friday, Dec. 5.
KSAT 12 Sports stopped by Seguin, Harlan, Smithson Valley and Steele high schools to catch up with some of the best senior student-athletes on their big day.
Here’s a list of the signees we spoke with:
Seguin quarterback Corey Dailey — signed with the University of Pittsburgh
Harlan running back G’Ivori Graham — signed with TCU
Smithson Valley defensive end Hudson Woods — signed with SMU
Steele running back Jonathan Hatton — signed with Oklahoma
Steele edge rusher Julian Hugo — signed with Arizona State
Steele’s Sophia Fisher — will attend Wayne State College for volleyball
More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter
Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors
Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.