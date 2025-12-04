Seguin, Harlan, Smithson Valley and Steele seniors put pen to paper on letters of intent

SAN ANTONIO – Student-athletes across the country signed their letters of intent to play college sports at the next level.

Wednesday was the beginning of the early signing period, which runs through Friday, Dec. 5.

KSAT 12 Sports stopped by Seguin, Harlan, Smithson Valley and Steele high schools to catch up with some of the best senior student-athletes on their big day.

Here’s a list of the signees we spoke with:

Seguin quarterback Corey Dailey — signed with the University of Pittsburgh

Harlan running back G’Ivori Graham — signed with TCU

Smithson Valley defensive end Hudson Woods — signed with SMU

Steele running back Jonathan Hatton — signed with Oklahoma

Steele edge rusher Julian Hugo — signed with Arizona State

Steele’s Sophia Fisher — will attend Wayne State College for volleyball

