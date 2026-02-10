Southwest Legacy athletes Camarillo, Marin sign college commitments

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Legacy High School celebrated a pair of milestone commitments as soccer standout Yzabella Camarillo and tennis player Zane Marin signed their financial aid agreements, formerly known as National Letters of Intent, in front of classmates.

The accomplishments of Marin and Camarillo was an inspiring display of what strong academics, relentless work ethic and dedication in high school sports can turn into.

Both athletes, part of the Class of 2026, will stay relatively close to home while pursuing their passions at the next level.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Camarillo, a key player for the Titans’ girls soccer team, became the first in program history to earn a college soccer commitment.

She will continue her career at Hill College in Hillsboro, Texas.

“I was shocked. I hope to encourage other athletes to go play at the next level. It’s going to be an experience,” Camarillo said of learning about her trailblazing status. ”I think a lot of people can do it if they put their mind to it.

“It means so much to me. I want to help benefit the next team coming in, and hopefully we can go to nationals or regionals for our program and get a title out of it.”

Camarillo’s supporters turned out in matching custom shirts to cheer her on during the signing ceremony.

Marin, whose array of tennis accomplishments nearly overflowed the display on stage, will join Texas Lutheran University.

“I’m pretty proud, because I tried my hardest all four years to get to this point,” Marin said. “Right now, I’m pretty satisfied with getting to this point like I dreamt up for so long. It’s pretty close to home.”

“I heard they have a good barbecue spot,” said Marin with a smile. “Obviously, that’s not a main reason, but I like the program, I like the education, the academics they have to offer — I just saw myself going there.”

As they prepare for their next chapters, Camarillo and Marin carry the support of their community and the pride of breaking new ground for future Legacy athletes.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.