Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
71º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives
Women scammed out of $47,500 in separate cases, Bexar County sheriff says
Questions remain after man brings weapon into Guadalupe County courtroom, stabs himself
HSI takes driver into custody following three-vehicle crash on Southeast Side, DPS says
CBP supervisor accused of harboring immigrant who’s also his girlfriend and niece
Handwashing violations, dead roach and rodent feces found inside West Side fast food restaurant

Big Game Coverage

LEE, Brennan, Churchill, Holmes players hope to put on a show in San Antonio Sports All-Star Game

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is set to showcase 134 of the top high school seniors from the greater San Antonio area for the third-straight spring.

The Alamo City’s All-Star game will feature four games, a 3-point contest and a skills challenge.

Sunday, Feb. 1, was media day, and KSAT 12 Sports was there to interview the players and head coaches.

Wednesday’s featured players will play on Team White from LEE, Churchill, Brennan, and Holmes high schools:

• Alexis Martens, Guard, Churchill High School

• Rosanelly Pastrano, Guard, LEE High School

• Lilah Yanover, Guard, LEE High School

• Donovan Criss, Guard, Brennan High School

• Delano Tarpley, Post, Brennan High School

• Jaylen Conrad, Guard, Holmes High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...