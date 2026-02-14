LEE, Brennan, Churchill, Holmes players hope to put on a show in San Antonio Sports All-Star Game

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is set to showcase 134 of the top high school seniors from the greater San Antonio area for the third-straight spring.

The Alamo City’s All-Star game will feature four games, a 3-point contest and a skills challenge.

Sunday, Feb. 1, was media day, and KSAT 12 Sports was there to interview the players and head coaches.

Wednesday’s featured players will play on Team White from LEE, Churchill, Brennan, and Holmes high schools:

• Alexis Martens, Guard, Churchill High School

• Rosanelly Pastrano, Guard, LEE High School

• Lilah Yanover, Guard, LEE High School

• Donovan Criss, Guard, Brennan High School

• Delano Tarpley, Post, Brennan High School

• Jaylen Conrad, Guard, Holmes High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.

