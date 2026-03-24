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Big Game Coverage

Athletes proud to represent their school in 2026 SA Sports All-Star Basketball Game

The game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is 20 days away and will feature 134 of the top high school talent in the Class of 2026 from the greater San Antonio area.

The Alamo City’s All-Star game will feature four games, a 3-point contest and a skills challenge.

Media Day was on Sunday, Feb. 1, and the KSAT 12 Sports team was there to interview the players and head coaches.

Monday’s featured players, who will play on Team White, are from Brackenridge, Saint Mary’s Hall, Cole, Highlands, Edison, and Jefferson high schools:

• Sarah Arriaga, forward, Brackenridge High School

• Maddie Florence, guard, Saint Mary’s Hall High School

• Makalee Chambers, post, Cole High School

• Jaylan Carter, guard, Highlands High School

• Calvin Pena, guard, Edison High School

• Phillip Prather, guard, Jefferson High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym and will air live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and stream for free on KSAT Plus.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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