Steele boys soccer advances to regional finals, beats LEE 3-2 after power outage delay Electricity restored within 10 minutes SAN ANTONIO – Steele boys soccer advanced to the Class 6A Division 1 Region 4 Finals after defeating LEE 3-2 on Saturday night.
Both teams battled windy conditions throughout the match, resulting in a scoreless tie at halftime.
Play was briefly interrupted when a power outage affected the field, but electricity was restored within 10 minutes.
Steele broke through in the second half when Darriyn Morales delivered a throw-in that deflected off Lee’s goalkeeper and into the net, giving the Knights a 1-0 lead.
Both teams added goals as the game progressed, but Steele held on for a 3-2 victory over Lee to advance.
Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page .
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About the Author Ashley Gonzalez headshot
Ashley Gonzalez is a sports reporter at KSAT. She joined the team from Jacksonville, Florida, where she was the weekend sports anchor.
Before her time in Jacksonville, she was in Corpus Christi at KIII. There, she became the first woman sports anchor in the station's history.
Gonzalez is from the Rio Grande Valley and grew up in Weslaco.
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