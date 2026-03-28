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Big Game Coverage

Steele boys soccer advances to regional finals, beats LEE 3-2 after power outage delay

Electricity restored within 10 minutes

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Steele boys soccer advanced to the Class 6A Division 1 Region 4 Finals after defeating LEE 3-2 on Saturday night.

Both teams battled windy conditions throughout the match, resulting in a scoreless tie at halftime.

Play was briefly interrupted when a power outage affected the field, but electricity was restored within 10 minutes.

Steele broke through in the second half when Darriyn Morales delivered a throw-in that deflected off Lee’s goalkeeper and into the net, giving the Knights a 1-0 lead.

Both teams added goals as the game progressed, but Steele held on for a 3-2 victory over Lee to advance.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

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