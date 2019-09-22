North Texas wins Conference USA opener, wallops UTSA 45-3

DENTON (AP) - Tre Siggers ran for two touchdowns and Mason Fine fired two touchdown passes as North Texas rode a 17-point second quarter to a convincing 45-3 win over UTSA in the Conference USA opener Saturday night.

North Texas bounced back from a tough, 23-17 road loss at Cal to even its record at 2-2.

Fine, who is now 3-1 against the Roadrunners in his career, hit DeAndre Torrey with a 9-yard pass and found Jyaire Shorter from 20 yards out, both in the third quarter, to push the Mean Green lead to 38-3.

Siggers finished with 14 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Torrey ran 13 yards for a score to go with his three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Fine finished 15 of 22 for 195 yards and two scores.

The Roadrunners (1-3, 0-1) got their lone score just before halftime on a 25-yard field goal by Hunter Duplessis.

Junior quarterback Frank Harris left the game after just the second play of the game with an upper body injury. He did not return. In relief, Lowell Narcisse was 16 of 36 for 124 yards for UTSA but was picked off twice. Narcisse carried 15 times for 98 yards.

