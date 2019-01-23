Texas A&M's Starkel announces transfer

COLLEGE STATION - Former Texas A&M starting quarterback Nick Starkel announced his intent to transfer via his Twitter page on Tuesday.

Starkel, a junior from Argyle, battled former Regan quarterback Kellen Mond for the starting job this offseason. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher elected to go with the latter to lead the charge in his frist season on the A&M sideline.

In his release on Twitter, Starkel said he will always cherish his time in Aggieland.

"I am forever thankful for all the help that I have received and am blessed to have developed important relationships with my professors, mentors, coaches, teammates and many others," Starkel said.

Starkel initially won the starting job in 2017, but was injured in the season-opening loss to UCLA. He later returned and started the Aggies' final four games, throwing for an A&M bowl record 499 yards in the Aggies' loss to Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl. With Starkel's departure, the Aggies will have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: Mond, sophomore Connor Blumrick, freshman James Foster and True Freshman Zach Calzada. A&M will also boast a fifth quarterback in UTEP walk-on transfer Alex Fernandes.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.