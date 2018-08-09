Sports

Fans react to Kawhi Leonard's goodbye letter with gifs

Former Spur Kawhi Leonard says ‘THANK YOU'

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Kawhi Leonard wrote a seven-paragraph thank you note for fans, his former teammates and Gregg Popovich, and it’s left many people scratching their heads.

The note, released Thursday morning, is peppered with the phrase “THANK YOU” and signed with the former Spurs’ signature logo. To read the letter in its entirety, click here.

Many Twitter users are questioning whether or not Leonard even wrote the letter or if it came from his publicist.

See some of the reactions below:

