Fans react to Kawhi Leonard's goodbye letter with gifs

SAN ANTONIO - Kawhi Leonard wrote a seven-paragraph thank you note for fans, his former teammates and Gregg Popovich, and it’s left many people scratching their heads.

The note, released Thursday morning, is peppered with the phrase “THANK YOU” and signed with the former Spurs’ signature logo. To read the letter in its entirety, click here.

Many Twitter users are questioning whether or not Leonard even wrote the letter or if it came from his publicist.

See some of the reactions below:

This was him typing it pic.twitter.com/6HIciJgdZn — . (@WiIIy__Wonka) August 9, 2018

“Kawhi, did you write this statement” pic.twitter.com/35ptTJu439 — Midnight CrusadEE (@TheH3r3tic) August 9, 2018

In case you missed Kawhi Leonard’s statement this morning here it is in its unedited entirety: pic.twitter.com/8NAT0E0z8g — Jon Hamm (@JonMHamm) August 9, 2018

