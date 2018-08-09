'THANK YOU': Kawhi Leonard pens letter to former team, SA, and its fans

SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, recently traded to the NBA's Toronto Raptors, has written a letter thanking his former team, the city of San Antonio and its fan base.

Shams Charania, an NBA reporter for Yahoo Sports, tweeted the full statement Thursday morning.

"I have been going back and forth the last few weeks trying to figure out the right things to say, and it comes down to two simple words: THANK YOU!" Leonard wrote.

In the seven paragraph letter, Leonard finally gives some insight into his feelings following his departure from the only NBA team he's ever played for.

Kawhi specifically thanks head coach Gregg Popovich for helping him with his growth as a player.

"THANK YOU Pop I’ll always be grateful for my growth under your guidance," he said.

Leonard, through his advisers, demanded a trade over the summer. Leonard's departure and fallout from the only NBA franchise he's ever played has been remained a bit of a mystery. The deal to Toronto however ended a nearly yearlong saga that involved a reported tense relationship between the Spurs and the player once believed to be the future face of the franchise.

"Kawhi worked very hard to become the player that he is, our staff worked very hard to help him get there and we wish him all the best as he moves on to Toronto,” Popovich said following the trade.

Last season, Leonard missed the preseason and the first 27 games of the season with an injury that was described by the Spurs as quadriceps tendinopathy. He would return in the month of December, but was shut down a month later after playing in only nine games. He would never again return to the Spurs lineup.

While with the Spurs, Leonard was named NBA Finals MVP in 2014 and won back-to-back league Defensive Player of the Year awards. He was also the runner-up in league MVP voting twice.

Here's the Kawhi letter in its entirety:

San Antonio, I have been going back and forth the last few weeks trying to

figure out the right things to say, and it comes down to two

simple words: THANK YOU! My family and I want to say THANK YOU to the entire

Spurs organization and the people and fans of San Antonio. THANK YOU to every one of my teammates I’ve played with

over my seven years in the NBA. THANK YOU Pop I’ll always be grateful for my growth under

your guidance. THANK YOU to the fans! There is not a more passionate or

dedicated fan base than what I’ve witnessed in San Antonio. Through all the ups and downs – I’m glad there were many more

ups! – I’ll never forget what we have shared and accomplished

together. While I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career, I’ll

always remember the city and the people of San Antonio! THANK YOU! – Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard releases first statements since trade to Toronto, saying goodbye to San Antonio and the Spurs: pic.twitter.com/XxSUEwbrQ6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.