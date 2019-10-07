Scholar Athlete: Cierra Ovalle, McCollum High School

SAN ANTONIO - What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

For my senior year, I am most excited to start applying for colleges and furthering my volleyball career.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

I'm a captain on the team, I have to be a role model to the younger girls, so that makes me want to do and be the best.

What advice would you give other student athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

Just strive to do your best, no matter how hard it can get, and to always be thankful of your family because at the end of the day they are the ones backing you up and supporting everything you do.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

What I like the most about McCollum High School is the school spirit we have. We take so much pride in where we come from. I'm glad to be a part of it.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I'm not sure what college I would like to attend, yet, but I do plan to major in nursing.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one superpower, it would be to be able to teleport because you could go anywhere in a matter of seconds.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take one celebrity to senior prom, I would take Shawn Mendez, because he is an amazing artist.

