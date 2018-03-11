Local program gives kids opportunity to play in front of NCAA Final Four crowd

SAN ANTONIO - A local program dedicated to igniting a passion for sports in kids gave 1,200 children a shot at the opportunity to play in front of March Madness fans at the NCAA Final Four later this month.

On Saturday, teams with San Antonio Sports' I Play! Afterschool program competed until only four teams were standing.

Those four teams will get to play in front of crowds at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center during the Final Four.

What is I Play! Afterschool?

I Play! Afterschool is a program for third- through fifth-graders that teaches children life lessons about active living, nutrition and strong personal character.

The program aims to teach kids about athletics and nutrition at a young age.

“It’s important considering they’re so young. I used to play sports and I started when I was super young and it became a passion. I loved it. It’s just something a student or young kid needs to have in their lives,” said Victoria Hudepohl, one of the volunteers for the tournament.

What was the purpose of the tournament?

These students played in the San Antonio Sports I Play! Afterschool tournament as part of a five week education cycle that teaches the importance of living an active life.

What do the winners of the Saturday tournament get?

The final event gives the last four standing teams the opportunity to play in front of March Madness fans at the Final Four Fan Fest event.

“Today students will play in the tournament until we get to the Final Four I Play teams. Once we get to the Final Four I Play teams, we will stop the tournament and those teams will get to play on March 31 in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center during the Final Four,” said Mandy Adkins of the San Antonio Sports I Play Afterschool Tournament.

