UTSA to celebrate C-USA title with Rowdy River Rally on Friday as honors stack up for players, coach

Frank Harris named C-USA Most Valuable Player, Jeff Traylor named C-USA Coach of Year

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

UTSA to celebrate C-USA title on Friday (UTSA Athletics)

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA will celebrate its C-USA Conference championship with a river parade on Friday night before heading to Orlando for the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl next week.

The Roadrunners are back-to-back conference champions with a 48-27 domination over North Texas in the championship game last Friday.

The Rowdy River Rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday at the Arneson River Theater.

There is plenty to celebrate. In addition to the conference title, UTSA has racked up a number of honors this week.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Roadrunners reeled in 27 all-conference certificates and three C-USA All-Freshman Team selections.

On Wednesday, C-USA named quarterback Frank Harris Most Valuable Player, Kevorian Barnes was named C-USA Freshman of the Year and Jeff Traylor was C-USA Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.

Harris is set to make a major announcement on his future Wednesday afternoon during a press conference.

UTSA is ranked No. 25 and will face off against No. 24 Troy for the Cure Bowl at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16. It’s the fourth bowl-game appearance in program history. UTSA has a 0-3 record in their previous appearances.

