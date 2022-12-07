UTSA to celebrate C-USA title with Rowdy River Rally on Friday as honors stack up for players, coach

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA will celebrate its C-USA Conference championship with a river parade on Friday night before heading to Orlando for the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl next week.

The Roadrunners are back-to-back conference champions with a 48-27 domination over North Texas in the championship game last Friday.

The Rowdy River Rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday at the Arneson River Theater.

There is plenty to celebrate. In addition to the conference title, UTSA has racked up a number of honors this week.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Roadrunners reeled in 27 all-conference certificates and three C-USA All-Freshman Team selections.

On Wednesday, C-USA named quarterback Frank Harris Most Valuable Player, Kevorian Barnes was named C-USA Freshman of the Year and Jeff Traylor was C-USA Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.

Harris is set to make a major announcement on his future Wednesday afternoon during a press conference.

UTSA is ranked No. 25 and will face off against No. 24 Troy for the Cure Bowl at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16. It’s the fourth bowl-game appearance in program history. UTSA has a 0-3 record in their previous appearances.

The C-USA Conference Champs calls for a Rowdy River Rowdy Parade Celebration! 🏆



🗓️ Friday, December 9

⌚️ 7 p.m.

📍Arneson River Theatre #BirdsUp🤙 pic.twitter.com/WNyZof8V3p — UTSA Athletics (@UTSAAthletics) December 6, 2022

MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE