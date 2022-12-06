UTSA Quarterback to make announcement on his future following C-USA Championship victory

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) looks to pass against North Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Conference USA championship in San Antonio, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA quarterback Frank Harris is set to make a major announcement on his future Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Harris will speak from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Northwest Center Building, located at 7550 W. Interstate 10.

Bexar County officials are anticipated to attend the announcement, including county Judge Nelson Wolff and County Judge-elect Peter Sakai.

The announcement comes after Harris received an MVP award for his outstanding performance in securing the university’s second consecutive title at the Conference-USA Championship game.

UTSA is set to play at the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida.

This will be the university’s last season as a member of Conference-USA before transitioning into the American Athletic Conference.

