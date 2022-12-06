UTSA Quarterback to make announcement on his future following C-USA Championship victory

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA quarterback Frank Harris is set to make a major announcement on his future Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
Harris will speak from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Northwest Center Building, located at 7550 W. Interstate 10.
Bexar County officials are anticipated to attend the announcement, including county Judge Nelson Wolff and County Judge-elect Peter Sakai.
The announcement comes after Harris received an MVP award for his outstanding performance in securing the university’s second consecutive title at the Conference-USA Championship game.
UTSA is set to play at the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida.
This will be the university’s last season as a member of Conference-USA before transitioning into the American Athletic Conference.