No. 25 UTSA to face No. 24 Troy in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO – UTSA doesn’t have to wait long to hit the field again.

The Roadrunners will take on Troy in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Dec 16 at 2 p.m. This is the fourth bowl-game appearance in program history, and UTSA is 0-3 in their previous appearances. This is also the second-earliest bowl game on the schedule.

UTSA broke into the College Football Playoff Rankings for the first time this season at No. 25 overall and also moved up to No. 22 in both the AP Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Polls. Following their 48-27 domination of North Texas in the Conference USA Championship Game on Friday night, the Roadrunners have won 10 straight games and finished 11-2 overall with a 9-0 record again conference opponents.

Troy followed a similar trajectory. The Trojans have ripped off 10 straight wins to finish 11-2 overall and claim the Sun Belt Conference title. At the conclusion of their season, Troy ranked just above UTSA at No. 24 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings and just below the Roadrunners at No. 23 and No. 24 in the AP top 25 and AFCA Coaches Polls respectively.

The Roadrunners have qualified for a bowl game in every year with head coach Jeff Traylor at the helm. In 2020, Traylor missed the First Responder Bowl due to testing positive for COVID-19 and the Roadrunners lost to Louisiana 31-24. Last year’s historic UTSA season ended with a 38-24 loss to San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl.

UTSA is currently holding a press conference to discuss the bowl selection. Stay tuned to KSAT 12 to get the team’s thoughts on the matchup.

