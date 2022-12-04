Scott, UIW outlast Furman 41-38, advance to FCS Quarterfinals for first time

Lindsey Scott Jr hit Kole Wilson for the game-winning touchdown to lift UIW to a hard-fought 41-38 victory over Furman in the second round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday afternoon, as the Cardinals advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

SAN ANTONIO – After seeing their 14-point second-half lead evaporate midway through the fourth quarter, UIW didn’t blink.

Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. hit Kole Wilson for the game-winning 32-yard touchdown with 1:54 left, and Elliott Davison secured the victory with an interception on the ensuing drive, as the Cardinals defeated Furman 41-38 in the second round of the FCS Playoffs at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Despite a pair of uncharacteristic interceptions including a pick-six, Scott was brilliant under center throughout the first half. He found wide receiver Darion Charin three times on touchdown passes of 21-, 80- and 27 yards to give UIW a 21-17 lead early in the second quarter. Scott then lobbed a deep ball up to Taylor Grimes for a 42-yard score, and the Cardinals entered halftime with a 28-17 advantage. Grimes and Chafin combined to catch 19 passes for 278 yards and four scores.

Following a Carson Mohr field goal, it appeared that UIW was in control of the game up 31-17 early in the third quarter. From that point forward, Furman slowly chipped away at the lead until the Paladins vaulted back in front with a Tyler Huff one-yard touchdown run with 6:55 to play. The Cardinals had two opportunities to take the lead back, and they finally broke through on Scott’s TD strike to Wilson. Scott’s final stat-line: 33-of-49, 394 yards and five touchdowns. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 23 carries for 139 yards. In the victory, Scott set the FCS single-season record for touchdowns with 62. Running back Marcus Cooper posted 111 yards on 22 carries.

UIW now advances to the FCS Quarterfinals for the first time in program history.