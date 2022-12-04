63º

Scott, UIW outlast Furman 41-38, advance to FCS Quarterfinals for first time

Scott throws five touchdowns including game-winner in 4th quarter

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Lindsey Scott Jr hit Kole Wilson for the game-winning touchdown to lift UIW to a hard-fought 41-38 victory over Furman in the second round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday afternoon, as the Cardinals advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

SAN ANTONIO – After seeing their 14-point second-half lead evaporate midway through the fourth quarter, UIW didn’t blink.

Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. hit Kole Wilson for the game-winning 32-yard touchdown with 1:54 left, and Elliott Davison secured the victory with an interception on the ensuing drive, as the Cardinals defeated Furman 41-38 in the second round of the FCS Playoffs at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Despite a pair of uncharacteristic interceptions including a pick-six, Scott was brilliant under center throughout the first half. He found wide receiver Darion Charin three times on touchdown passes of 21-, 80- and 27 yards to give UIW a 21-17 lead early in the second quarter. Scott then lobbed a deep ball up to Taylor Grimes for a 42-yard score, and the Cardinals entered halftime with a 28-17 advantage. Grimes and Chafin combined to catch 19 passes for 278 yards and four scores.

Following a Carson Mohr field goal, it appeared that UIW was in control of the game up 31-17 early in the third quarter. From that point forward, Furman slowly chipped away at the lead until the Paladins vaulted back in front with a Tyler Huff one-yard touchdown run with 6:55 to play. The Cardinals had two opportunities to take the lead back, and they finally broke through on Scott’s TD strike to Wilson. Scott’s final stat-line: 33-of-49, 394 yards and five touchdowns. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 23 carries for 139 yards. In the victory, Scott set the FCS single-season record for touchdowns with 62. Running back Marcus Cooper posted 111 yards on 22 carries.

UIW now advances to the FCS Quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

