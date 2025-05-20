Christina Camacho named Antonian head girls’ basketball coach

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary San Antonio basketball coach Christina Camacho is leaving Judson High School and heading to Antonian.

Antonian College Preparatory High School named Camacho as the new head girls’ basketball coach on Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

Camacho joins Antonian with nearly 40 years of experience and an overall coaching record of 826-286.

Most recently, she concluded Judson’s season with a 36-2 record, securing titles as undefeated district champions, bi-district champions, area champions and regional semifinalists.

“We are proud to welcome San Antonio legend Christina Camacho as our new Head Girls Basketball Coach,” Antonian Athletic Director Devlyn Lovell said in a news release. “Coach Camacho brings a legacy of excellence, leadership, and a deep commitment to developing strong, confident student-athletes both on and off the court. Her impact on the San Antonio basketball community is unmatched, and we are thrilled to have her lead our program into a new era of success.”

>> Women’s History Month: Judson’s Christina Camacho recalls her illustrious head coaching career in San Antonio

Camacho grew up on the West Side before her family moved to the North Side, where she attended and played basketball for Clark High School.

After Clark, Camacho attended the University of Texas at San Antonio and tried out for the first iteration of the Roadrunners’ women’s basketball team. Camacho became one of two walk-ons at the dawn of a new women’s basketball program.

Now, with nearly four decades under her belt, Camacho has accumulated over 800 wins across Veterans Memorial, Wagner, Holmes, Burbank and Judson High Schools.

Camacho also holds a Master of Science in Educational Administration from Texas A&M-Kingsville.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

WATCH BELOW: Get to know Christina Camacho