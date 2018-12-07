Danny Green: Kawhi Leonard now 'more comfortable, happy' after final season with Spurs

Raptors guard and former Spur Danny Green appeared on ESPN’s "First Take" on Wednesday to discuss some of the changes he and Kawhi Leonard have experienced since their trade from San Antonio to Toronto.

Green is having a good year for the Raptors, averaging nearly 10 points per game and once again playing stout defense.

Naturally, the conversation steered to Leonard and his transition after playing only nine games and becoming disgruntled with the Spurs last season.

Green said Leonard is finally healthy and deflected any thoughts or opinions about the Spurs not fully defending Leonard last season.

Green did say, however, the Raptors coaching staff has given Leonard more freedom.

“Nick Nurse, as a head coach, is allowing him to do so many things more,” Green said.

Green said Leonard also appears to be in a better place than he was during his final year in San Antonio.

“He’s definitely more comfortable, he’s becoming more of a leader, more vocal than I have seen in the past,” Green said. “To me, he appears very happy.”

Without Leonard and Green, the Spurs defense has fallen significantly and ranks almost last in the league.

DeMar DeRozan, the key piece to be traded from the Raptors to San Antonio, has played well, averaging 24.3 points and six assists per game, but the team is 11-14 and dropped in the standings.

Green and Leonard are scheduled to return to the AT&T Center on Jan. 3 when Toronto plays at the San Antonio.

