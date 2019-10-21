Dejounte Murray signs contract extension with Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs expected Dejounte Murray to make an impact this season.

Monday, San Antonio made sure he'd be a fixture on the team for years to come.

Two days before the start of the NBA regular season, the Spurs announced that they have signed Murray to a contract extension. The Athletic's Shams Charania posted on Twitter that the extension is for four years with $64 million fully guaranteed.

This will be Murray's first season with the Silver and Black since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during last year's preseason. He missed the entire 2018-2019 season.

Two years ago, in his last full season with the Spurs, Murray was selected to the NBA's All-Defensive Team, the youngest player in NBA history to receive that honor. He finished that season averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

San Antonio will open the 2019-2020 season Wednesday at the AT&T Center against the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.