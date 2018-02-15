NBA coach Steve Kerr says government doesn't care that ‘children are being shot to death'

SAN ANTONIO - Just three months after Warriors head coach and former Spur Steve Kerr first shared his views for gun control following the mass church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Kerr is once again voicing his concern on the reoccurring gun violence in America.

Kerr’s comments came the same day the nation witnessed one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history that left at least 17 people dead and dozens more injured at a South Florida high school on Wednesday.

During his postgame interview, ESPN’s Chris Haynes asked Kerr what his thoughts were on the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Below is his full transcript regarding the school shooting.

"Nothing has been done. It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death, day after day in schools. It doesn't matter that people are being shot at a concert, in a movie theatre. It's not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people that are running this country to actually do anything. That's demoralizing. But we can do something about it. We can vote people in who actually have the courage to protect people's lives, and not just bow down to the NRA (National Rifle Association) because they've financed their campaign for them. Hopefully we'll find enough people, first of all to vote, get people in, but hopefully we’ll find enough people to actually help our citizens remain safe and focus on the real safety issues, not building some stupid wall for millions of dollars that has nothing to do with our safety, but actually protecting us from what truly is dangerous, which is maniacs with semi-automatic weapons just slaughtering our children. It's disgusting."

Much like San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, Kerr has become one of the most outspoken head coaches in the NBA who has talked publicly about political and social issues.

Kerr, who won two championships with the Spurs and played under Popovich in 1999-2001 and 2002-2003, sounded off gun control on Nov. 7, 2017, in the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

President Trump was silent on the issue of gun control but suggested on Thursday that the orphaned 19-year-old who opened fire at the South Florida school was “mentally disturbed.”

Trump said the entire nation "with one heavy heart" is praying for the victims and their families.

