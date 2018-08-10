Full NBA regular season schedule reveals key match ups against former Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - The NBA released the full regular season schedule Friday afternoon, revealing key matchups against former Spurs stars.

According to the schedule, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green will make their highly anticipated return to San Antonio as Toronto Raptors on Jan. 3. The game will be featured on TNT.

The Spurs traded Green and Leonard to Toronto on July 18 in exchange for NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected first round draft pick.

DeRozan will return to Toronto in the silver and black on Feb. 22. The game will be featured on ESPN.

Franchise icon Tony Parker is scheduled to return to San Antonio on Jan. 14 in his first game as a member of the Charlotte Hornets.

Parker signed with Charlotte in the offseason after 17 seasons in San Antonio.

The Spurs will visit Parker and the Hornets on March 26.

And, finally, the Spurs will take on the Memphis Grizzlies, the landing place of 2014 draft pick Kyle Anderson, on Jan. 5 at the AT&T Center. The Spurs will face the Grizzlies four times this season.

San Antonio will open the 2018-19 campaign Oct. 17 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Other key games on the Spurs schedule include:

LeBron James and the Lakers — Spurs will play in Los Angeles on Oct. 22 and Dec. 5 and the Lakers will play in San Antonio on Oct. 27 and Dec. 7.

Golden State — Spurs will play in Oakland on Feb. 6 and the Warriors will play in San Antonio on March 18 and Nov. 18.

Houston — Spurs will play in Houston on March 22 and Dec. 22 and the Rockets will play in San Antonio on Nov. 10 and Nov. 30.

Oklahoma City — The Thunder will come to San Antonio on Jan. 10 and March 2 and the Spurs will play in Oklahoma City on Jan. 12.

Boston — Spurs will play in Boston on March 24 and the Celtics will come to San Antonio on Dec. 31.

You can see the full schedule with dates and times at NBA.com.

