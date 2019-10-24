'Hungry' Spurs open season against Knicks

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs opened up their 2019-20 season Wednesday night when they hosted the New York Knicks in the AT&T Center.

A far cry from the way they opened the season last year. They suffered a huge injury during the preseason when they lost Dejounte Murray for the season with a knee injury. What a difference a year makes.

"I am hungry man. I'm hungry. I'm happy. I've got my family here. I've got my daughter here so you know it is going to be fun. I sat out a whole year. I made it through preseason, made it through training camp. Now I am here, first game. The first game last year I was at home, couldn't walk so it just shows you where hard work gets you," Murray said.

That hard work during the off-season paid off, literally. Murray just signed a reported 4-year, $64 million extension.

"It's a blessing. Like I said, I am thankful and grateful. I knew coming in here if I put the work, I knew where it would take me too, not just money. I am not a guy who cares about money," said Murray. "The thing that hit for me was I got four more years in the NBA as long as I stay healthy. I am thankful man, this is home it's been home and I am just ready to do what I have to do."

"In my opinion, he has looked even better (than last preseason) now it's getting serious, and I am sure he is looking forward to it," said Jakob Poeltl, who is starting his second season with the Spurs.

His second season in San Antonio may be the one that turns into his payoff since he, and the Spurs have yet to reach and agreement on an extension. Like Murray, he had put the work in to improve his overall game.

"I am in the process where I feel like I am improving a lot. I still have a lot of steps I can make, and I am looking forward to making," said Poeltl. Wednesday he takes that first big step.

