San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills proposes to longtime girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations are in order for San Antonio Spurs point guard Patty Mills.

On Friday, Mills' longtime girlfriend Alyssa Levesque posted a photo of herself alongside her beau drinking a bottle of champagne and sporting a massive ring.

"On a boat, in my own swimmers, with sunrise shells and YESSSSSS!" Levesque captioned her photo, presumably confirming people's suspicion that she was engaged to the Spurs star -- if the ring didn't give it away.

Mills posted the same photo to his Instagram account Saturday morning with a more inconspicuous caption that read, "And why don’t we lie on the bay and drink champagne and steal the night away."

Many caught on to the couple's posts and offered congratulations to them in the comments.

Levesque, who owns her own swim line called Straitswim, has dated mills for more than five years and has known Mills since college. The couple both attended St. Mary's College in California.

