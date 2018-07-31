San Antonio Spurs waive guard Brandon Paul

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have officially waived guard Brandon Paul.

The Silver and Black released this short press release this afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO (July 31, 2018) - The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived guard Brandon Paul. Paul, who was signed as a free agent on July 14, 2017, appeared in 64 games for the Spurs last season, averaging 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 9.0 minutes.

There's no word on where he could potentially land, if anywhere. The Spurs posted this 'thank you' graphic on Twitter following the announcement.





