Spurs 'determined' to trade Kawhi Leonard, veteran NBA beat writer says

SAN ANTONIO - A long-time NBA beat writer has chimed in on the Kawhi Leonard saga by saying in a new article that Leonard's days with the San Antonio Spurs may in fact be numbered, with the team now determined to trade him over the offseason.

Hall-of-Fame basketball writer Peter Vecsey, who wrote the article on his subscription-based Patreon page, said the Spurs are “done” with the all-star and are actively looking to move him.

According to NBA basketball site Amico Hoops, the veteran writer Vecsey is connected to NBA circles and says that a source told him that Spurs coach Gregg Popovich didn’t even want Leonard attending practices.

The Amico Hoops article goes on to say that sources are telling Vescey that Leonard's uncle, who has been identified as Dennis Robertson, has been poisoning Kawhi's mind against everyone. They clam he has been convincing Leonard that the Spurs medical staff were more concerned with the team's best interest and not his.

The new report comes just days after ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Michael C. Wright published their own story that dives deeper into the tension between Leonard and the only professional organization he has ever played for.

Leonard played in only nine games this season for San Antonio due to a quadriceps injury, and did not play in San Antonio’s first round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

Previous reports have indicated that head coach Gregg Popovich and Leonard would meet this summer to discuss plans moving forward, with one of the key issues being whether the Spurs offer Leonard a supermax contract worth $219 million over five years.

The six-foot-seven Leonard is a former NBA Finals MVP and is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Should the team elect to trade him, they would have no shortage of suitors, according to additional written reports.

