Los Chimuelos to debut Friday at AT&T Center for Dia de Los Muertos game

SAN ANTONIO - Los Spurs, Flying Chanclas and now, Los Chimuelos. The Rampage will change their name Friday, at least for one game.

It is not only the first ever Dia de Los Muertos game in franchise history for the San Antonio Rampage, but also a first for an American Hockey League team to change its identity.

"It’s vital that we represent who our city is and the cultural values that we represent."



The special event will feature a name change for the AHL team, from Rampage to Los Chimuelos, a change that could happen again later in the season.

Friday's game will also feature specialty jerseys, a mariachi band, Folklorico dancers, face painters and a special altar by sections 115-116, where fans can bring photos in memory of their loved ones. The Rampage mascot, T-Bone, will also become El Bistec for the night.

There will also be plenty of new, limited-edition merchandise to purchase. If it is anything like the Flying Chanclas campaign the Missions had this past season, the gear will fly off the shelves.

The Chimuelos launch will also come with dollar drink night for both beer and soda.

San Antonio will host the San Jose Barracuda Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

Tickets are available at 210-444-5554 and online at www.SARampage.com/Chimuelos.

As far as the season goes, San Antonio is currently on a seven-game losing streak. Their only win this season was their home opener.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 15 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email sports@ksat.com.

